Mindful Eating Support Group
June 11, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
ARE YOU TIRED OF DIETING? Please join us for our weekly support meeting. We address the triggers that lead to emotional eating and focus on practicing good self care. The goal is to be at peace with food & your body.
When: Every Monday 6-7pm
Where: Family Therapy Institute, 111 E. Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara
To RSVP: Call or text (805) 722-7400
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: petrabeumer
- Starts: June 11, 2018 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $40
- Location: Family Therapy Institute
- Website: www.mindfuleatinginstitute.net