Calendar » Mindful Eating Support Group

June 11, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

ARE YOU TIRED OF DIETING? Please join us for our weekly support meeting. We address the triggers that lead to emotional eating and focus on practicing good self care. The goal is to be at peace with food & your body.

When: Every Monday 6-7pm

Where: Family Therapy Institute, 111 E. Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara

To RSVP: Call or text (805) 722-7400