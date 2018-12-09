Calendar » Mindful Writing for the Holidays

December 9, 2018 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Mindful Writing for the Holidays

with Diana Raab

Sunday, December 9 / 2-5 pm

$30 in advance / $35 day-of

This workshop is a gift to yourself this holiday season. Learn to maintain a sense of calm and peace during this busy time of year. Come tap into some creative magic. Open your heart and mind through the art of writing.

Whether you need a respite from the chaos in your life, want make writing part of your spiritual practice or are considering penning a memoir in 2019, this workshop will help you uncover your authentic voice, and inspire the writer inside of you. You will leave the workshop glowing with inspiration, snippets of original writing and writing ideas for home.

Our time together will include meditation, writing tips, writing prompts and discussion.

To register click here.

With attendance to this workshop you receive 20% off Dianas book Writing For Bliss

Diana is an award-winning author of nine books, and a regular blogger for Thrive Global and Psychology Today. She frequently speaks and teaches workshops on writing for healing, transformation and empowerment. Her most recent book is Writing for Bliss: A Seven-Step Plan for Telling Your Story and Transforming Your Life. The Companion Journal is due out in January 2019.