Mindfulness - Gateway to a Conscious Life
October 22, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A mindful life can be the starting point of personal healing, inner peace and effective human
functioning. Over time, mindfulness can unlock the mind’s many inherent and radiant
qualities, and teach us how to engage in skillful activity for the greater good and benefit
of all. This public talk will inspire you, surprise you, and make you laugh. It will also stimulate
you to question what you think it takes to live a conscious life filled with love, joy,
community and sharing.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
- Starts: October 22, 2015 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: Free - donations appreciated
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Center Library, 40 E Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/