Mindfulness - Gateway to a Conscious Life

October 22, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM

A mindful life can be the starting point of personal healing, inner peace and effective human

functioning. Over time, mindfulness can unlock the mind’s many inherent and radiant

qualities, and teach us how to engage in skillful activity for the greater good and benefit

of all. This public talk will inspire you, surprise you, and make you laugh. It will also stimulate

you to question what you think it takes to live a conscious life filled with love, joy,

community and sharing.