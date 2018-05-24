Calendar » MindTravel Live-to-Headphones ‘Silent’ Piano Concert Santa Barbara

May 24, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

MindTravel returns to Santa Barbara!

Composer and pianist Murray Hidary brings his unique live-to-headphones 'silent' headphone MindTravel experience to Santa Barbara's Leadbetter Beach on Thursday, May 24th, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm.



Murray’s real-time compositions are beamed directly into your mind through wireless headphones as you kick back and relax on the shores of the Pacific. Grab your friends and family, bring your favorite beach blanket and come ready to immerse yourself in the expansive music and the beauty of the floating light installation and setting sun.



What People Are Saying

"MindTravel is an experience like no other. Imagine a concert pianist improvising beautiful, peaceful music with imagery in the background that matches the beauty of the music — combined, it is almost meditative or trancelike." - Jason Wachob, Founder of mindbodygreen

"MindTravel is an amazing introduction to meditation as it takes the Traveler on a specific journey. It is also perfect for the experienced meditator as a way to enhance and deepen one’s own practice. In short, Mind Travel is for anyone!” - Sara Ivanhoe, MA Yoga Philosophy



About MindTravel:

MindTravel is an immersive musical experience that takes place in iconic theaters and beautiful outdoor spaces. In his live performances, composer and pianist Murray Hidary transport audiences on a journey that is at once expansive and transformative. His improvisational piano meditations, inspired by mystical traditions and theoretical physics, will leave you in a state of harmony and clarity, with the rhythm to carry it forward into your life.