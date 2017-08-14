Calendar » Minerva Fire

August 14, 2017 from 9:00am

Public Information Officers from the Minerva Fire have posted information throughout the Quincy area and are available throughout the day to answer questions. Information boards are at Safeway, Save-More, Quincy Post Office, the Courthouse, and resort locations near Buck's Lake. Information Officers were going to be at the Thursday night Farmer's Market but it has been cancelled.