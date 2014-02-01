Calendar » Miniature Universes Art From Scrap Workshop with the Lucidity Staff

February 1, 2014 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

You are invited to two interactive art and storytelling workshops at Art From Scrap. The workshops, co-presented by Art From Scrap and the Lucidity Festival will be taught by Lucidity art facilitators. The cost is $10 per person. The workshops are suitable for both children and adults.

In the Create Your Own Universe workshop (based on the work of Joseph Cornell) participants will create their own mini-universes out of recycled containers and materials. The public is invited to come play, imagine and show what your Universe looks like in physical form. This workshop will be taught by Jill Littlewood and Ally Gomez. Jill Littlewood is a paper and book artist who owns and runs Littlewood Studios. Artist and healer Ally Gomez also serves as the Goddess Grove Elder for the

Lucidity Festivals.

In the Story of Your Universe workshop, participants are invited to bring their universe to life with storytelling. Writer, actor, artist and cultural adventurer Noah Crowe will take participants on a journey of discovering their own family constellations that can be incorporated into their mini-universe. With over 10 years as a multi-media sculptor, Noah’s improvisational storytelling infuses art from scrap creations into potent personal myths.

Both workshops will take place simultaneously. Participants are invited to flow from one to another as inspiration guides them.