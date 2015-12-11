Calendar » Minney a la Minney

December 11, 2015 from All Day

Dec. 10 - Dec. 11

"Minney a la Minney" is a 60-piece exhibition of paintings, collages, sculpture, mobiles, stabiles and ceramics created by the late Bruce Minney and his son, Craig Minney.

Bruce Minney was an illustrator/fine artist for "his entire 80 years on the planet," according to Craig, who has been the telecommunications manager at Cal Lutheran for nearly 20 years and has collected about 20 pieces of his father's work. After the elder Minney's death three years ago, Craig returned to the studio and created 40 works based on his dad's art.

Admission is free for the one-day exhibition.