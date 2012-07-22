Calendar » Miró Quartet

July 22, 2012 from 4:00pm

One of America’s highest-profile string ensembles, the Miró Quartet also enjoys a place at the top of the international chamber music scene. Founded at the Oberlin Conservatory in 1995, the quartet is a winner of the prestigious Naumburg Chamber Music Award and is the Faculty String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Texas, Austin. They appear regularly at major summer festivals and have performed in important venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Concertgebouw.