Miró Quartet
One of America’s highest-profile string ensembles, the Miró Quartet also enjoys a place at the top of the international chamber music scene. Founded at the Oberlin Conservatory in 1995, the quartet is a winner of the prestigious Naumburg Chamber Music Award and is the Faculty String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Texas, Austin. They appear regularly at major summer festivals and have performed in important venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Concertgebouw.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: July 22, 2012 4:00pm
- Price: Reserved tickets are $41.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=790&returnto=list
- Sponsors: Music Academy of the West