Missing: Women in Priestly Service in the Catholic Church Will the Next 10 Years Bring About Chang

May 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

SAVE THE DATE FOR THIS PUBLIC TALK

Missing:

Women in Priestly Service in the Catholic Church

Will the Next 10 Years Bring About Change?

Come hear Bishop Patricia Fresen, a dynamic speaker, and bring a friend! Help spread the word!

Monday, May 12 - 7:00 pm Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Against all odds, the women priests’ movement in the Catholic Church continues to grow and flourish.

Bishop Patricia Fresen will share the challenges that pushed the women priests’ movement to grow in the past 12 years from 7 women on the Danube in 2002 to 180 women worldwide today.

• Will women achieve equality in the Church?

• Can we sustain a new consciousness in a church stuck in an old paradigm? What will the tipping point be?

• Are there signs of hope in our times in spite of the impasse with the hierarchy of the church?

• What are the next steps and who will take them

Patricia will give us a “suggested roadmap” for the next ten years. There are exciting developments and plans for the future.



Don’t miss this opportunity!

Come and listen, come and see!



PATRICIA FRESEN, DTh., RCWP received her Doctorate in Theology and taught in the Seminary and University in South Africa. When she was ordained she was forced to leave the Dominican Order and settled in Germany. She has ben a part of the womenpriests’ movement since 2003. As Bishop, Fresen was influential in the beginning of the movement in the US and Canada where it is flourishing.

Donation Accepted

Sponsored by the Philosophy Department of Santa Barbara City College

And Call To Action (CTA) of Los Angeles

This activity is not part of, nor endorsed by, Santa Barbara City College