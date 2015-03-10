Calendar » Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club Meeting

March 10, 2015 from 5:50pm - 7:20pm

If you live in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to check out, we'd like to welcome you as our guest (no need to RSVP, just show up). Mission Chapter Toastmasters has been helping individuals become better communicators and leaders since 1979. The club is open to the community. We meet every Tuesday at the Salvation Army 4849 Hollister Avenue in Goleta from 5:50pm to 7:20pm. We invite you to look around our club website for more information.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization’s membership exceeds 292,000 in more than 14,350 clubs in 122 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.