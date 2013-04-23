Calendar » Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club Meeting

April 23, 2013 from 5:50PM - 7:20PM

If you live in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to check out, we'd like to welcome you as our guest (no need to RSVP, just show up). Mission Chapter Toastmasters has been helping individuals become better communicators and leaders since 1979. The club is open to the community. We meet every Tuesday at the Salvation Army 4849 Hollister Avenue in Goleta from 5:50pm to 7:20pm. We invite you to look around our club website for more information.