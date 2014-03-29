Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Mission City Brawlin’ Betties Season Opener

March 29, 2014 from 4:30pm

Come support Mission City Roller Derby as they take on their first co-ed bout of the season against the Blacklist! Doors open at 4:30, bout begins at 5:00. Ticket prices $5 online or at the door, (presale ticket holders allowed entrance at 4:00). Beer will be available for purchase with proper ID.

Tickets available for purchase now, at http://betties-march29.nightout.com/

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcbb
  • Starts: March 29, 2014 4:30pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Website: http://betties-march29.nightout.com/
 
 
 