Mission City Brawlin’ Betties Season Opener
March 29, 2014 from 4:30pm
Come support Mission City Roller Derby as they take on their first co-ed bout of the season against the Blacklist! Doors open at 4:30, bout begins at 5:00. Ticket prices $5 online or at the door, (presale ticket holders allowed entrance at 4:00). Beer will be available for purchase with proper ID.
Tickets available for purchase now, at http://betties-march29.nightout.com/
Event Details
- Starts: March 29, 2014 4:30pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://betties-march29.nightout.com/