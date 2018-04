Calendar » Mission City Roller Derby Double Header!

May 3, 2014 from 4:00PM

MCRD's A team the Brawlin' Betties and B team the Vicious Veronicas take on the Pacific Coast Recycled Rollers! Tickets are still only $5! Get your presale tickets early, you won't want to miss this!



Tickets available at https://betties-may3.nightout.com/