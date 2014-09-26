Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Mission City Roller Derby (MCRD) Band Night Fundraiser!

September 26, 2014 from 8:00pm - 2:00am

Come hang out with Mission City Roller Derby as they host a night out with 3 local bands! Doors open at 8:00, cover charge is $10, live bands begin at 9:00! Music, raffle prizes, and a chance to grab a drink with Santa Barbara's one and only roller derby league, don't miss this! On stage performing will be as follows:

9:00 - Holdfast
10:00 - Fruit n Beef
11:00 - 2faced


All proceeds benefit MCRD!

 

