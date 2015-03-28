Calendar » Mission City Roller Derby Season Opener!

March 28, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Mission City Brawlin' Betties are BACK!

On Saturday March 28, get down to Page Youth Center to support Santa Barbara's Mission City Brawlin' Betties as they take on the San Fernando Valley Roller Derby Like OMG's! This promises to be a hard-hitting, well-fought bout!

Enjoy beer from Ninkasi, good eats from Georgia's Smokehouse, new merch from Mission City Roller Derby, and cheer your Betties to a win!

Doors open at 4:30pm but presale ticket holders can get in early at 4pm to claim the best seats.

Whistles blow and wheels roll at 5pm sharp.

Children 10 and under are free.