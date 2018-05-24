Mission Harbor Behavioral Health Open House
Mission Harbor is dedicated to treating Santa Barbara County with specialized mental and behavioral health programs in a convenient outpatient environment. We treat substance abuse issues, mental health issues, and process addictions.
Please join us for an open house event where you can tour the campus, meet the experts, and learn about the programs we have to offer. Food and beverages will be provided with tours to follow. Visit www.sbtreatment.com
Thursday, May 24, 2018
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT
Mission Harbor
403 East Montecito Street
Suite A
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
