Calendar » Mission Harbor Behavioral Health Open House

May 24, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Mission Harbor is dedicated to treating Santa Barbara County with specialized mental and behavioral health programs in a convenient outpatient environment. We treat substance abuse issues, mental health issues, and process addictions.

Please join us for an open house event where you can tour the campus, meet the experts, and learn about the programs we have to offer. Food and beverages will be provided with tours to follow. Visit www.sbtreatment.com

Thursday, May 24, 2018

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT



Mission Harbor

403 East Montecito Street

Suite A

Santa Barbara, CA 93101