April 5, 2014 from 1:00pm

The Mission Poetry Series

Antioch University • 602 Anacapa Street • Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Contact: Paul Fericano, Director

Instruments of Peace

650 588-2665

MISSION POETRY SERIES TEAMS WITH ANTIOCH UNIVERSITY

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. March 21, 2014 – The fifth season of the Mission Poetry Series wraps up on Saturday, April 5, at 1 p.m. with “April Voices: Three Poets for the Spring of It” featuring Teddy Macker, Phil Taggart, and Friday Lubina. The reading will be held at Antioch University in Santa Barbara, a welcome partner and co-sponsor of this premiere reading series. The event is free and open to the public.

Teddy Macker • Teddy is a writer, teacher, orchardist, and gardener, and lives with his wife and daughter on a small farm in the foothills of Carpinteria, California. His writing—poems, translations, essays, and short stories—appears in the Antioch Review, New Letters, Orion, The Massachusetts Review, The Sun, and various anthologies. Among his honors is the Reginald S. Tickner Creative Writing Fellowship of the Gilman School in Baltimore. He lectures in the College of Creative Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where for years he shared an office with friend and fellow poet, Barry Spacks.

Phil Taggart • Phil served for nine years as the poetry editor of Art Life, and is currently co-editor and publisher of ASKEW, a literary journal he founded with his wife, poet Marsha de la O. He received a Champion of Mental Health Award from the Turning Point Foundation for his work promoting the understanding of mental disorders, and an Individual Artist’s Grant from the City of Ventura where he lives and serves as a Cultural Affairs Commissioner. Phil’s most recent book of poetry is Rick Sings (Brandenburg Press), and his two previous collections are Opium Wars (Mille Grazie Press) and Cowboy Collages, an art book in collaboration with Texas artist Ann Harithas.

Friday Lubina • Friday’s poetry has appeared in ARTLIFE Limited Editions, Dance of the Iguana, Caffeine, ASKEW Poetry Journal and the 2011 anthology, A Bird Black As The Sun – California Poets on Crows & Ravens. In 2009, she became assistant editor for ASKEW, and in 2012, she edited The SpiritLife of Birds by Maia (Adder’s Tongue Press.) Friday has been a host of Ventura’s Annual Erotic Poetry Event for over a decade and hosted the poetry series, “Friday on Saturday” for several years. She emceed the Ventura County Arts Council’s Art Stars Awards and in 2013, joined their board. She has lived in Ventura for nearly twenty-five years, actively championing the arts and local businesses.

