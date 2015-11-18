Mission Treasures Tour
Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library
present our new
Mission Treasures Tour
Learn about the Mission’s history and view some of its most precious treasures in areas not normally open to the public -- including the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library!
Wednesday, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24
All proceeds support the Mission and Archive-Library. Maximum guest limit per tour group is 20.
Reservations required. Call (805)682-4713, ext. 166 or email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 18, 2015 10:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna Street