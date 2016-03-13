Mission Treausres Tour
MISSION TREASURES
12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Learn about the Mission’s architecture, breathtaking artwork, and view some of its greatest treasures in areas not normally open to the public.
$20 per person. 50 person maximum. No children under 12.
All proceeds support the Mission and SB Archive-Library.
One Sunday a Month
March 13, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, August 14, September 18, October 9, November 6, December 4
Call 682-4713 x166 to book your tour
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 13, 2016 12:30PM - 2:00PM
- Price: $20
- Location: Old Mission Santa Barbara