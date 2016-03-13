Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Mission Treausres Tour

March 13, 2016 from 12:30PM - 2:00PM

MISSION TREASURES

12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

 

Learn about the Mission’s architecture, breathtaking artwork, and view some of its greatest treasures in areas not normally open to the public.

 

$20 per person. 50 person maximum. No children under 12.

All proceeds support the Mission and SB Archive-Library.

One Sunday a Month

March 13, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 10, August 14, September 18, October 9, November 6, December 4

Call 682-4713 x166 to book your tour

 

