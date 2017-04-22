Calendar » Mixing Traditional Ways with Modern Technologies

April 22, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 4:15 pm

Saturday, April 22, 2017

2:00 – 4:15 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Julie Campbell

Join us on Earth Day to learn more about how people in some Asian cultures use natural resources in ways that combine knowledge embedded in ancient practices with modern technology. What adaptations both protect the environment and build a sustainable, economic future? How do their cultural values show respect for Mother Earth and all that lives? Julie Campbell, an insightful cultural anthropologist and well-traveled observer of several micro-cultures in Asia, will share her answers to such questions.



Free of charge, but suggested donation of $2 per person is appreciated.

