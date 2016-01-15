Calendar » MLK, Justice for All Program

January 15, 2016 from 7 pm - 8 pm

Jan 15th Friday 7 - 8:30pm Trinity Episcopal Church, Parish Hall; 1500 State St., Santa Barbara, Ca 9310.

Honoring Dr, King through movement, singing, and performances. Santa Barbara Ring Shout, Frances Moore, Co-Founder; Traditional dancing in a circle, practiced by slaves and done in African American churches, up to the 20th century. Solo, “Precious Lord” Everette Kerr; Compassionate Communication, Roger Sorrow; Understanding, by Sayyedeha Ragsdale & Desteney Cordero; Dialog, Four Pillars of Racism, Jeremy Garza. “Amazing Grace” Solo, Michelle Lawyer and Interpretive Dance, Joan Melendez.