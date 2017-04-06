Calendar » Mobile Marketing

April 6, 2017 from 8:00am - 1:00pm

Making your business mobile is essential in today’s digital age. Sign up for SBCC Career Skill Institute’s free two-session Mobile Marketing class to learn about engagement via mobile leads.

Taking advantage of today’s technology when marketing your product or service is not just a good idea; it’s an essential part of the best customer service you can provide. The tools inherent in on-the-go mobile devices are designed to allow your current customers to keep up with you by creating pathways of connection at different touchpoints such as texting, e-mail, and app notifications. In other words, they have the ability to create unique journeys for your customers or clients.

Instructor Molika Oum is an educator-consultant specializing in relationship building, sales and marketing, training, management and strategic planning.

This is one of the four courses for the SBCC Career Institute Strategic Marketing certificate/digital badge. Earners of this badge will develop strategic marketing skills related to social media communication, planning and manipulation of goals. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems applying concepts learned.

Course Number: MKT NC004 (CRN 63715)

Date: Thursdays, April 6 & April 13, 2017

Time: 8:00am – 1:00pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Cost: Free

Contact: www.sbcc.edu/csi or (805) 683-8282

SBCC Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free noncredit certificate programs that encompass job training and career advancement. Courses are packaged together to comprise a certificate and digital badge to demonstrate your mastery of specific career skills. With over 25 certificates in business, design, and technology, the Career Skills Institute can help you invest in your professional development.