Mobile Marketing - SBCC Career Skills Institute

November 13, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

This course teaches students how connecting mobile marketing to your business creates innovative, efficient, and exciting experiences between producers and consumers and is cost effective marketing. This course also educates on how engagement via mobile helps lead customers into emerging global markets.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Strategic Marketing Badge. Students who complete this badge will develop strategic marketing skills related to social media communication, planning, and manipulation of goals.

To obtain the Strategic Marketing Badge, students must complete a total of four courses: (1) Promotional Marketing Tools (2) Business Branding (3) Marketing Maps (4) Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays starting November 13 through November 27 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Course number: MKT NC004 (CRN 39745)

Date: Monday, November 13 (Mondays & Wednesdays, November 13 –November 27)

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 26; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.