Mobile Media Workshop
September 27, 2014 from 9:00am - 5:00pm
Do you want to learn how to take better photos and videos with your smart phone? This course will cover the latest photography apps, equipment and techniques to shoot and upload content. You will be exploring the technical and creative side of mobile media through both demonstration and hands-on experience.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 27, 2014 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $175
- Location: 5301 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001
- Website: http://workshops.brooks.edu/mobile-media-september-27-2014/