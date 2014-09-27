Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Mobile Media Workshop

September 27, 2014 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Do you want to learn how to take better photos and videos with your smart phone? This course will cover the latest photography apps, equipment and techniques to shoot and upload content. You will be exploring the technical and creative side of mobile media through both demonstration and hands-on experience.

 

