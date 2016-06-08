Calendar » Modern Agile with Joshua Kerievsky

June 8, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Procore is excited to be hosting CEO of Industrial Logic, international speaker, and best-selling author, Joshua Kerievsky.

In Kerievsky’s talk, he will explain what he mean by “antiquated agility,” share real-world modern agile stories, show how modern agile addresses key risks while targeting results over rituals, and reveal how the agile manifesto (written in 2001) can be updated to reflect modern agile’s four guiding principles.

Join us for food, drinks, and a modern agile discussion!