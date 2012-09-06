Calendar » Modern Buddhism: Cultivating a Life of Great Joy and Meaning

September 6, 2012 from 6:30pm - 8:00 pm

In the modern world we rely on science to give us answers. Recently, science has given us an answer that has long been known to a small group of people. We are finding that Buddhist meditation is a perfect method for improving our physical and mental health, the quality of our life, and the nature of our relationships. Join us to find out how you can use these ancient methods help you achieve your goals. With American Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Wangpo. Everyone is welcome.