Modern Buddhism: Transforming Life's Difficulites into the Spiritual Path

March 1, 2014 from 5:00pm

Gen Kelsang Rigpa, National Spiritual Director for the Western US, will visit Santa Barbara to give a special talk on how we can transform our daily difficulties into the spiritual path.

Often life is filled with difficult circumstances that make us feel overwhelmed and trapped.

When we respond to life’s difficulties with discouragement, frustration, irritation or depression, our problems increase. We can learn to change our minds. Then we can respond to difficulties with positive and constructive attitudes instead. By living in accordance with the insights developed during meditation, gradually we will learn how to be free from everyday problems. Learn how to transform these difficulties into a spiritual path that you can learn positive life lessons leading you to a life of joy and peace of mind.

“When we learn to accept difficult circumstances patiently, the real problem disappears.”

Geshe Kelsang Gyatso