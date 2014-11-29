Calendar » Modern Dance Workshop with Dana Lawton

November 29, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Come join us for this special one-time workshop with Bay Area dancer/choreographer Dana Lawton, offered by Santa Barbara's own American Dance & Music!

ABOUT DANA'S TEACHING

Dana's dance training and study of yoga deeply influence her class and pedagogy of movement. Detailed instructions of optimum alignment, breath, and connectivity to the earth are the hallmarks of her classes. Dana starts slow and builds upon thematic principles including lower back alignment, focus through the eyes, and expressiveness while dancing. Drawing from ballet techniques in center, rhythmic patterns when traveling across the floor and use of weight, directed energy, and fearlessness in the final combination, her classes are a celebration through dancing.

"Dana Lawton's work is sublimely magnificent." - SB Independent



All levels welcome! For more information, call 805-450-7535 or visit www.adam-bsb.org

