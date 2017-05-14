Calendar » Modern Masters

May 14, 2017 from 2:00pm

State Street Ballet presents

Modern Masters

May 13, 7:30pm and May 14, 2:00pm

The New Vic

33 W. Victoria Street

Santa Barbara, CA

State Street Ballet returns to The New Vic for two performances only, in a spring festival dedicated to bringing you exciting contemporary dance in an intimate setting. Featuring choreography from the most seasoned, accomplished dancemakers, to the newest and freshest voices in the art form, this series of performances will intrigue, uplift, and inspire.



Choreographers include acclaimed resident choreographer William Soleau, and original works by Kevin Jenkins (Boston, MA), Gina Patterson (Austin, TX), and Santa Barbara’s own Cecily Stewart, winner of the 2016 Indy Dance Award for Choreography. In true artistic fashion, this program will also include a presentation by acclaimed dance photographer Rose Eichenbaum on the eve of the publication of her new book, celebrating her close association with State Street Ballet over the past 20 years. Join us for this intimate and unique theatrical experience, in tribute to the multidisciplinary nature of dance.



Tickets available at statestreetballet.com or through the New Vic box office at 805-965-5400.



**Bonus! All ticket buyers will be entered into a drawing to win TWO FREE TICKETS TO DEPECHE MODE at the Santa Barbara Bowl on October 2, 2017 (courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.)



