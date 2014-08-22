Calendar » Modern Times

August 22, 2014 from 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2969 or (805) 893-3535

Modern Times

Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: Comedy Classics of the Silent Era

Fri, August 22, 8:30 PM, County Courthouse

Bring blankets, a picnic and your friends!

Modern Times also screens Wed., August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall

Features showing of Grand Prize winner of DIY Silent Film Contest before the screening

In this clever satire of the industrial age – Chaplin’s last outing as the Little Tramp – the beloved antihero becomes a cog in a factory. Driven giddily insane by the tedium of his job, he gets sent to an asylum, and a series of capers ensue, landing him everywhere from a political rally to the slammer. Along the way, he falls in love with a gorgeous gamine (then-wife Paulette Goddard). Though made nearly a decade into the talkie era and containing elements of sound, Modern Times is a timeless showcase of Chaplin’s incomparable silent comedy genius. (Charlie Chaplin, 1936, 87 min.)

All films are FREE and screened in digital format. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. With support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, FREE secure indoor bicycle valet parking is available on Friday nights starting at 7:30 pm at the Bike Station, on the ground floor of the Granada parking garage adjacent to the Coffee Cat on Anacapa Street.