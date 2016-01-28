Calendar » “Modes of Codex” Exhibition Opening

January 28, 2016 from 4:30pm - 7:00pm

An opening event for the UCSB Library exhibition “Modes of Codex: The Art of the Book from Medieval Fragments to Movable Type and Fine Press Printing” will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Special Research Collections, 3rd Floor, Mountain Side. The event features a chance to view the exhibition starting at 4:30 p.m..; “A Conversation with Book Artists from UCSB College of Creative Studies” at 5 p.m.; and a reception at 6 p.m. The book artists are Harry and Sandra Reese, Linda Ekstrom, Carolee Campbell, and Mary Heebner, in a discussion moderated by Roberto Trujillo, Director of Special Collections at Stanford University.

“Modes of Codex” (“codex” is simply another word for “book”), curated by Danelle Moon, Head of Special Research Collections, focuses on the history of the written word and book production. On display from Jan. 28 through April 29, the exhibition features rare books, manuscripts, artist books, illuminations, and other treasured texts from the Library’s Special Research Collections. Admission is free.