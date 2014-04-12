Modoc Preserve is Turning 15!
We are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Modoc Preserve! This beautiful 25 acres was protected in 1999 when the La Cumbre Water Company granted a conservation easement to the Land Trust to keep this land open and undeveloped for community benefit. The network of pedestrian and equestrian trails and the small natural wetland make this a neighborhood gem. Its location adjacent to a section of the 5 mile Obern Trail also makes it a highly valued resource.
This event will feature:
- Vieja Valley student artwork on display
- Nature scavenger hunt for the kids
- Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ food truck available for purchase (starting at 11:00 am)
- Discussion about the plan to restore the Preserve’s grassland with Jeff Nelson (at 12:00 pm)
- Guided nature walk with Bruce Reitherman, Land Trust Conservation Manager (at 12:30 pm)
- Live music by Santa Barbara favorite Bruce Goldish
- Water Wise information from La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. to help us all weather this drought
- Hope Ranch Riding and Trails will have sweatshirts and t-shirts available for a small donation
While the event is free, we encourage donations to the Land Trust to fund the Modoc endowment, which supports the maintenance of this special place.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 12, 2014 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Modoc Preserve
- Website: http://www.sblandtrust.org/modoc-preserve-turning-15/