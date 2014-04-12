Calendar » Modoc Preserve is Turning 15!

April 12, 2014 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

We are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Modoc Preserve! This beautiful 25 acres was protected in 1999 when the La Cumbre Water Company granted a conservation easement to the Land Trust to keep this land open and undeveloped for community benefit. The network of pedestrian and equestrian trails and the small natural wetland make this a neighborhood gem. Its location adjacent to a section of the 5 mile Obern Trail also makes it a highly valued resource.

This event will feature:

- Vieja Valley student artwork on display

- Nature scavenger hunt for the kids

- Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ food truck available for purchase (starting at 11:00 am)

- Discussion about the plan to restore the Preserve’s grassland with Jeff Nelson (at 12:00 pm)

- Guided nature walk with Bruce Reitherman, Land Trust Conservation Manager (at 12:30 pm)

- Live music by Santa Barbara favorite Bruce Goldish

- Water Wise information from La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. to help us all weather this drought

- Hope Ranch Riding and Trails will have sweatshirts and t-shirts available for a small donation

While the event is free, we encourage donations to the Land Trust to fund the Modoc endowment, which supports the maintenance of this special place.