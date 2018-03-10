Calendar » Modotti and Weston

March 10, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

MODOTTI AND WESTON is the story of politically passionate people inter-twining with magnetic artists who were all candid about their belief in Communism and often liberal in their sexual pursuits. This professional reading, focused on the rather short life of Tina Modotti, was adapted from a screenplay written by Claudia H. McGarry and her writing partner Patrick Read. Inspired by actual events, the play, MODOTTI AND WESTON, could be pulled from today's headlines; yet, took place more than a century ago. Then, the Communist vs. the Democratic way of life polarized the world. Plan to be in the intimate Alhecama Theatre on Saturday, March 10 at 7 pm to experience this one-act, one-hour play reading. Discussion afterward is bound to ensue. McGarry also serves as director and producer.