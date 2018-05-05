Calendar » Modotti and Weston

May 5, 2018 from 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm - 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Modotti and Weston is a dramatic reading of an original play written by Claudia Hoag McGarry about Tina Modotti and Edward Weston who go to Mexico in the 1920s to pursue photography. The experience ends up being a very different one than either expected as it evolved into a passionately romantic, political and tragic time for both.

Come see this wonderful cast of actors at either 4:30 pm or 7 pm at the lovely Alhecama Theater located at 914 Santa Barbara Street behind Playa Azul Restaurant. $10.00 cash at the door or tickets are online at www.nightout.com