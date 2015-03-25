Calendar » Molecules and Markets

March 25, 2015 from 11:30am

Lunch provided free of charge. Hear James Rogers, science director at Apeel Sciences, talk about his career. RSVP by March 25!!

About James:

James earned dual undergraduate degrees from Carnegie Mellon University in Materials Science & Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. Supported by a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, he took his Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was advised by Professors Edward J. Kramer and Guillermo C. Bazan.

For his Ph.D. research, James was the recipient of the 2012 Frank J. Padden Jr. Award for polymer physics, the premier polymer physics prize in the United States. James is a graduate of the UC Santa Barbara Technology Management Program and also holds a master's degree in economics.

Based on his research, James founded Apeel Sciences to help provide new organic technology solutions for sustainable agriculture.

About Apeel:



www.apeelsciences.com

Apeel Sciences creates products from natural plant extracts that allow growers to reduce reliance on pesticides, increase produce quality and crop yield, and provide superior shelf life without refrigeration.

The Apeel Science Team creates innovative technologies for protecting food crops and produce. Their 100% organic solutions help to eliminate food loss and waste and preserve natural agricultural ecosystems.