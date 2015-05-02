Calendar » Moments In Time

May 2, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Join Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) for an evening of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and dancing at their inaugural Moments In Time: A Masked Affair, masquerade-themed fundraiser. All proceeds from the event will go towards TBCF programs, including the Moments in Time program, which grants special requests to children with cancer, such as special outings, meeting celebrities, and uniquely themed parties.

The event will also include an auction featuring items from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry, a private party with Kenny Loggins, VIP tickets to Dancing With The Stars, and much more.

This event is for guests 21 or older.

To purchase tickets, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire about sponsorships, donate an auction item or for additional information, please contact Bryan Kerner at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at (805) 563-4723 or by email [email protected]