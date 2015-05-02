Moments in Time “A Masked Affair”
Join us at our new signature event, Moments In Time, named after one of TBCF's most beloved programs, featuring a different theme and location each year in order to offer unique and memorable experiences to our guests!
This year, enjoy a masquerade theme, "A Masked Affair" - and be sure to wear your favorite mask!
Santa Barbara Club
Saturday, May 2, 2015
7 - 11 pm
Cocktail Party / Masquerade Attire
Individual ticket: $125 | Couples ticket: $225
To purchase tickets click here
Get your tickets today for what is sure to be a memorable evening!
To become a sponsor, to donate items for auction, or for additional information, please contact Bryan Kerner at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at (805) 563-4723 or by email at:[email protected].
