Calendar » Moments in Time “A Masked Affair”

May 2, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Join us at our new signature event, Moments In Time, named after one of TBCF's most beloved programs, featuring a different theme and location each year in order to offer unique and memorable experiences to our guests!

This year, enjoy a masquerade theme, "A Masked Affair" - and be sure to wear your favorite mask!

Santa Barbara Club

Saturday, May 2, 2015

7 - 11 pm

Cocktail Party / Masquerade Attire

Individual ticket: $125 | Couples ticket: $225

To purchase tickets click here

Get your tickets today for what is sure to be a memorable evening!

To become a sponsor, to donate items for auction, or for additional information, please contact Bryan Kerner at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at (805) 563-4723 or by email at:[email protected].