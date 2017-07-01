Calendar » Momentum Dance Company Summer Concert

July 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Betsy Woyach, owner/director of Momentum Dance Company, is proud to bring you our first ever Summer Concert!

Three seasons strong of training Santa Barbara's finest dancers, MDC is back to close out an award winning season by bringing their competitive dances to our community!

The recreational dancers and competitive dance companies of MDC light up the Stage to perform their highly decorated competitive pieces and studio taught recreational dances in this 90 minute family friendly dance show. Dazzle in the upbeat arrangement of solos, duets, trios, small and large groups in all styles of dance including Hip Hop, Tap and Contemporary.

Betsy Woyach, director, teacher and choreographer of Momentum, prides herself on "keeping the fun" in dance. Dancers age 6-21 will keep you inspired and movin' in your seats as you enjoy each and every piece in this one-weekend show!

Performers include the 2016-2017 Competitive Dance Companies: Junior Company, Teen Company, Senior Company and Pro Company as well as Recreational dancers of Momentum. Choreography by Betsy Woyach, Kelly Marshall, Whitney Duggins, Kylie Transki and Pablo Gatica.

More info at www.MomentumDanceSB.com

TIMES: Friday, June 30, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Saturday, July 1, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $20 general, $30 VIP

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE