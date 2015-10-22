Calendar » MOMIX: Alchemia

October 22, 2015 from 8:00pm

Celebrated for its exceptional inventiveness and ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images and physical beauty, MOMIX is a captivating company of dance-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton, a founding member of the groundbreaking Pilobolus Dance Theater, and his wife Cynthia Quinn. The dazzling multimedia spectacle Alchemia manipulates the notion of transformation and the four classic elements: earth, air, fire and water, to create a visually arresting theatrical experience full of whimsy, sensuality, beauty and intrigue. Writes the Chicago Tribune: “They are inspired vaudevillians, creating slapstick, science fiction and improvisational surprise. Such quick, bright explosions of theatricality are delightful tricks and crowd pleasers…Their audience floats out on a dizzying high of pleasure.”