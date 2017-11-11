Calendar » Monarch Butterfly Thanksgiving Count Volunteer Training

November 11, 2017 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

It’s Monarch Butterfly Overwintering Season again! They are coming to the Central Coast and here is an opportunity to get to know them better and get involved!

To kick off the Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count and help organize the count for Santa Barbara County, Charis van der Heide is giving a lecture about Monarch Migration and Habitat on November 8th and leading a training to estimate their overwintering populations for volunteers on November 11th.

Location: Sperling Parking lot, Goleta, CA 93117 (This may change based on where the monarchs go, please register with your email so we can keep you updated).

Would you like to help count the local population of monarchs?

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for an introduction/training for the Thanksgiving Count 2017. We will meet at the Sperling Parking lot in Goleta and possibly travel to a couple other sites in the area. Xerces Society Regional Coordinator, Charis van der Heide, will be leading the training.

Bring: Binoculars (typical birding binoculars are good, 8×42) and notebook.

Volunteer commitment: Sign up to count monarchs at a site(s) near you, 2-4 hours to as much as you’re willing during Thanksgiving and again for New Year’s Count.

The Thanksgiving Count will take place from Saturday November 11th-Sunday December 3rd

The New Year’s Count will take place from Saturday December 30th-Sunday January 14th

Please RSVP to [email protected] for the Counting Training so she can keep you updated of any location changes!!!

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. Visit sblandtrust.org for more information.