Monarch Magic, Tour and Talk with Charis Van der Heide

January 7, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Hosted by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, spend a magical morning exploring the Coronado Butterfly Preserve and adjacent wildlife area while discovering clusters of monarchs. Charis Van der Heide, Regional Coordinator for the Xerces Society, will lead a tour and talk about the life cycles of monarchs, current population status and threats. Bring a picnic lunch if you’d like and feel free to stay a bit longer and enjoy the rest of the network of trails through Ellwood Mesa.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve over 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.