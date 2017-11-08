Calendar » Monarch Matters with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

November 8, 2017 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

It’s Monarch Butterfly Overwintering Season again! They are coming to the Central Coast and here is an opportunity to get to know them better and get involved!



To kick off the Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count and help organize the count for Santa Barbara County, Charis van der Heide is giving a lecture about Monarch Migration and Habitat on November 8th and leading a training to estimate their overwintering populations for volunteers on November 11th.

Monarch Matters

Location: 1528 Chapala, SB 93101 Rm 301

(note that this is not the Land Trust office, but is the building next door)

Description: Monarch migration has begun!

Bring your lunch and come learn about our local and regional population of western monarch butterflies, the existing threats and measures that are being used for their protection. We’ll discuss the long journey spanning multiple generations for these insects and the habitat they are looking for when they arrive here.

Xerces Society Regional Coordinator, Charis van der Heide, will

describe the long journey spanning multiple generations for these

delicate insects and the habitat they are looking for when they arrive

here.

Please RSVP to Jennifer Stroh at [email protected]

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. Visit sblandtrust.org for more information.

http://www.sblandtrust.org/event/monarch-matters/