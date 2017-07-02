Monday Madness Big Band Concert
July 2, 2017 from 4:00pm
Free Community Concert!
The local big band under the direction of legendary jazzman Isaac Jenkins puts on an afternoon of the very best in contemporary big band music.
Sunday, July 2nd, 4:00 pm
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
Please come and enjoy this great music!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 2, 2017 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: www.gslcms.org