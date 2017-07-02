Calendar » Monday Madness Big Band Concert

July 2, 2017 from 4:00pm

Free Community Concert!

The local big band under the direction of legendary jazzman Isaac Jenkins puts on an afternoon of the very best in contemporary big band music.



Sunday, July 2nd, 4:00 pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

​Please come and enjoy this great music!