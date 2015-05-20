Calendar » Money in Politics forum presented by League of Women Voters

May 20, 2015 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 20 Community Forum: Money in Politics

Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De LaVina St.

This year one of the priorities of the national League of Women Voters has been to try to stop the flow of secret money into politics. The Santa Barbara League is also concerned about it, and in May experts will discuss what the chances are for reducing the amount of money--or at least recording all of it so that the public will know where it comes from.

Chris Carson, from Burbank, has been invited to represent the State League from Burbank to talk about California efforts to control that money. Former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will discuss campaign spending at the local level. UCSB Professor Ted Anagnoson will look at the issues from a national perspective. LWVSB Co-President Susan Shank will moderate the meeting and league member Jane Benefield will discuss ballot measures that have passed and failed, respectively, and the role of money in these outcomes.

All League forums are free and open to the public. Guests can bring a brown-bag lunch, and cookies and beverages will be provided. Parking at the center is free during the meeting.

