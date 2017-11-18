Calendar » Monica Bill Barnes & Company: Happy Hour

November 18, 2017 from 7:00 pm

Happy Hour is the newest production from contemporary American dance

company, Monica Bill Barnes & Company. In the fall of 2015, we produced

Happy Hour as a weekly event, every Wednesday, in downtown New York.

We ran for 10 weeks, selling out every performance for over 600 audience

members.

Following the successful combination of radio stories and dance in our 45+

city national tour with This American Life radio host Ira Glass, Happy

Hour offers audiences a character driven, narrative show created through

movement.