Monica Bill Barnes & Company: Happy Hour
Happy Hour is the newest production from contemporary American dance
company, Monica Bill Barnes & Company. In the fall of 2015, we produced
Happy Hour as a weekly event, every Wednesday, in downtown New York.
We ran for 10 weeks, selling out every performance for over 600 audience
members.
Following the successful combination of radio stories and dance in our 45+
city national tour with This American Life radio host Ira Glass, Happy
Hour offers audiences a character driven, narrative show created through
movement.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 17, 2017 7:00 pm
- Price: $10
- Location: HSSB Ballet Studio, UCSB
- Website: http://theaterdance.ucsb.edu