Calendar » Monks In May

May 13, 2015 from 12:00PM - 5:00PM

From Wednesday, May 13 through Sunday, May 17, the Goleta Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation is honored to host a group of Tibetan monks from the Drepung Loseling Phukhang Monastery as they create a beautiful colored sand mandala in the church sanctuary. The monks will begin with an Opening Ceremony on May 13, and continue creating the mandala each day. A closing ceremony will be conducted on Sunday May 17 where the completed mandala will be swept away with offerings of the colored sand given to each attendee. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all days during this event. For more information, call 967-7867 or check Live Oak website www.liveoakgoleta.org