Monks In May Mandalas

May 13, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

MANDALAS--An evening program led by Jan Ross and Reverend Tamara Casanova Suzuki to help us understand what the Tibetan Monks and the Sand Mandala of Universal Compassion are about. This program is in lieu of the Monks being able to visit Live Oak at this time. It is hoped that they will reschedule for the future. Come and learn and share. Call 967-7867 for more information.