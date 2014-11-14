Calendar » Monster Rummage Pre-Sale

November 14, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

.Join Junior League of Santa Barbara for its First Dips Party on Friday November 14th from 6 p.m-­‐9p.m.

Guests may purchase rummage items and receive exclusive first look access to the Monster Rummage Sale to take place on November 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring a gently used book to the pre-sale party to donate to Storytellers Children's Center. Donated books should be fun and appropriate for ages 18-months to five years. Books can also be purchased at the pre-sale.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure you get your pick of the best items before they are gone!

About Storyteller Children’s Center:

Storyteller Children's Center provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County, as well as comprehensive support services for their families.