Monster Rummage Pre-Sale
.Join Junior League of Santa Barbara for its First Dips Party on Friday November 14th from 6 p.m-‐9p.m.
Guests may purchase rummage items and receive exclusive first look access to the Monster Rummage Sale to take place on November 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring a gently used book to the pre-sale party to donate to Storytellers Children's Center. Donated books should be fun and appropriate for ages 18-months to five years. Books can also be purchased at the pre-sale.
Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure you get your pick of the best items before they are gone!
About Storyteller Children’s Center:
Storyteller Children's Center provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County, as well as comprehensive support services for their families.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 14, 2014 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Price: $10
- Location: Earl Warren Showground, Exhibit Hall.
- Website: http://www.jlsantabarbara.org