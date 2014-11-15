Calendar » Monster Rummage Sale

November 15, 2014 from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Monster Rummage Sale, Saturday November 15th 2014, 8:30am-­‐3:00pm at the Earl Warren Showground, Exhibit Hall. First

established in 1934, the community based sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest standing charity events and serves to benefit both the Junior League and provide low cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community. Admission is free of charge and open to the general public.

With over 2 million items for sale in over 18 categories, such as: clothing, baby, toddler, sporting goods, furniture and kitchen items, this year’s Monster Rummage Sale has something for everyone.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to visit the Be the Match-Bone Marrow registry, get Flu shots-provided by Rite Aid Pharmacy (free with insurance and $24 without) and get free dental screenings.